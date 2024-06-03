IHC transfers Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi’s iddat case to another court

ISLAMABAD – Imran Khan's appeal against his conviction in the Nikah during Iddat case has been transferred to another court.
District and Sessions Judge Shah Rukh Arjumand had written a letter to the Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court requesting the case transfer. The Islamabad High Court approved the request to transfer the case to another court.
The case has now been transferred to the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka. Therefore, Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka will hear Imran Khan's appeal in the Nikah during Iddat case.
Previously, at the last hearing, party to the case Khawar Maneka had raised objections and expressed no confidence in District and Sessions Judge Shah Rukh Arjumand.
Following this, the judge wrote to the Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court requesting the case transfer.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 3, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 299 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.30 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|299
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|348.5
|352
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.3
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.48
|748.48
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.39
|40.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.01
|917.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.18
|59.78
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.57
|172.57
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.34
|26.64
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.28
|731.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.13
|26.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.12
|307.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
