Imran Khan, other PTI leaders acquitted in two vandalism cases

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad District and Sessions Courts have acquitted PTI founder Imran Khan and several leaders, including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in two cases related to vandalism during the Azadi March.

Judicial Magistrate Ehtisham Alam heard the two cases against PTI leadership, which involved charges of vandalism and violation of Section 144 during the Azadi March.

PTI leaders Ali Muhammad Khan and Asad Umar appeared before the court, where all the accused had filed for acquittal. The court acquitted PTI founder, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Ali Muhammad Khan, and Murad Saeed from the cases.

These cases were registered at the Golra Police Station against the PTI founder, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and other leaders.