PTI withdraws contempt petition against ECP

ISLAMABAD – Sardar Latif Khosa, a prominent leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), made a bold statement on Monday, asserting that the party would prioritise the court of public opinion over judicial orders that compromise democratic principles.

This defiant stance comes in the wake of the Supreme Court's recent decision, on January 13, to strip PTI of its iconic electoral symbol, the "bat," mere weeks before the impending general elections.

In a media interaction, Khosa announced the withdrawal of PTI's petition seeking contempt proceedings against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for alleged biases in creating a level playing field for the elections. "What level playing field can we expect now?" Khosa questioned.

Khosa lamented the suppression of PTI leaders, their arrests on false charges, and obstacles in submitting nomination papers. He criticised the court's decision, claiming it deprived the party of reserved seats and hindered their ability to hold public meetings or workers' conventions in any district.

Despite raising these concerns in the Supreme Court, Khosa expressed skepticism, stating, "All this unfolded and was on televisions, but judges claim they don't watch TV." He also acknowledged the arrest of his son, citing police denial of any wrongdoing.

Regarding the controversy around PTI election candidates contesting on PTI-Nazriati tickets, Khosa disclosed an initial agreement with PTI-Nazriati Chairman Akhtar Iqbal Dar for seven seats. However, after the agreement, Dar's alleged abduction led to public claims of forged signatures.

Expressing distrust in the ECP and disappointment with the Supreme Court's decision, Khosa declared the party's shift to the "people's court," emphasizing their trust in the public over judicial orders.