< DO NOT MODIFY -->

Search

Pakistan

PTI withdraws contempt petition against ECP

Web Desk
08:26 PM | 15 Jan, 2024
PTI withdraws contempt petition against ECP

ISLAMABAD – Sardar Latif Khosa, a prominent leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), made a bold statement on Monday, asserting that the party would prioritise the court of public opinion over judicial orders that compromise democratic principles.

This defiant stance comes in the wake of the Supreme Court's recent decision, on January 13, to strip PTI of its iconic electoral symbol, the "bat," mere weeks before the impending general elections.

In a media interaction, Khosa announced the withdrawal of PTI's petition seeking contempt proceedings against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for alleged biases in creating a level playing field for the elections. "What level playing field can we expect now?" Khosa questioned.

Khosa lamented the suppression of PTI leaders, their arrests on false charges, and obstacles in submitting nomination papers. He criticised the court's decision, claiming it deprived the party of reserved seats and hindered their ability to hold public meetings or workers' conventions in any district.

Despite raising these concerns in the Supreme Court, Khosa expressed skepticism, stating, "All this unfolded and was on televisions, but judges claim they don't watch TV." He also acknowledged the arrest of his son, citing police denial of any wrongdoing.

Regarding the controversy around PTI election candidates contesting on PTI-Nazriati tickets, Khosa disclosed an initial agreement with PTI-Nazriati Chairman Akhtar Iqbal Dar for seven seats. However, after the agreement, Dar's alleged abduction led to public claims of forged signatures.

Expressing distrust in the ECP and disappointment with the Supreme Court's decision, Khosa declared the party's shift to the "people's court," emphasizing their trust in the public over judicial orders.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

12:15 AM | 15 Jan, 2024

PTI kicks off election campaign with power show in Karachi after ...

09:05 PM | 14 Jan, 2024

PTI candidates to contest election independently for 22 National ...

11:13 AM | 14 Jan, 2024

SHO among five suspended for raid at PTI leader Gohar Khan’s ...

10:25 AM | 14 Jan, 2024

ECP says army to provide security for ballot papers’ ...

05:56 PM | 13 Jan, 2024

CJP Qazi Faez Isa takes notice of police raid at PTI chairman's house ...

09:27 PM | 13 Jan, 2024

Imran Khan says he doesn't know who has been given PTI ticket and who ...

Pakistan

01:21 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

750 Prize Bond Draw Result List 2024

06:12 PM | 14 Jan, 2024

Peshawar Weather Update: KP's capital shivers under the grip of cold ...

12:04 PM | 13 Jan, 2024

Islamabad Weather Update: Capital shivers in biting cold as ...

11:42 AM | 15 Jan, 2024

Pakistan announces new petrol, diesel prices today; Check latest ...

09:16 AM | 13 Jan, 2024

PTI announces elections candidates from Lahore; Check complete list ...

08:30 PM | 14 Jan, 2024

Pakistan, Iran to hold naval drill at Hormuz Strait

Advertisement

Latest

08:26 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

PTI withdraws contempt petition against ECP

Horoscope

08:26 AM | 15 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 15th January, 2024

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 15 January 2024

LAHORE – Pakistani currency remained stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Monday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On the first day of the week, US dollar was quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.

Euro comes down to 306.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357.5 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 15 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.9  282.15 
Euro EUR 306.5 309.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.5 360.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 186 187.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 748.26 756.26
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.5 209.5
China Yuan CNY 39.45 39.85
Danish Krone DKK 41.3 41.7
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.99 36.34
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2.15
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 914.97 923.97
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.59 61.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.03 177.03
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.16 27.46
Omani Riyal OMR 730.83 738.83
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.29 77.99
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.77
Swiss Franc CHF 328.79 331.29
Thai Bhat THB 8.02 8.17

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price in Pakistan up by Rs450 per tola

KARACHI – The price of 24 karat gold per tola witnessed a rise of Rs450, reaching Rs217,900, as opposed to its last trading day value of Rs217,450. 

Similarly, the cost of 10 grams of 24 karat gold increased by Rs386, reaching Rs186,814 from Rs186,428. 

The prices for 10 grams of 22 karat gold also experienced an upward shift, reaching Rs171,246 from Rs170,893, according to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association.

Contrastingly, the prices for silver remained unchanged, with the cost per tola and ten grams remaining steady at Rs2,650 and Rs2,271.94, respectively. 

In the international market, the price of gold increased by $7, rising to $2,075 from $2,068, as reported by the Association.

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: