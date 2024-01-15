PTI withdraws contempt petition against ECP

ISLAMABAD – Sardar Latif Khosa, a prominent leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), made a bold statement on Monday, asserting that the party would prioritise the court of public opinion over judicial orders that compromise democratic principles.
This defiant stance comes in the wake of the Supreme Court's recent decision, on January 13, to strip PTI of its iconic electoral symbol, the "bat," mere weeks before the impending general elections.
In a media interaction, Khosa announced the withdrawal of PTI's petition seeking contempt proceedings against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for alleged biases in creating a level playing field for the elections. "What level playing field can we expect now?" Khosa questioned.
Khosa lamented the suppression of PTI leaders, their arrests on false charges, and obstacles in submitting nomination papers. He criticised the court's decision, claiming it deprived the party of reserved seats and hindered their ability to hold public meetings or workers' conventions in any district.
Despite raising these concerns in the Supreme Court, Khosa expressed skepticism, stating, "All this unfolded and was on televisions, but judges claim they don't watch TV." He also acknowledged the arrest of his son, citing police denial of any wrongdoing.
Regarding the controversy around PTI election candidates contesting on PTI-Nazriati tickets, Khosa disclosed an initial agreement with PTI-Nazriati Chairman Akhtar Iqbal Dar for seven seats. However, after the agreement, Dar's alleged abduction led to public claims of forged signatures.
Expressing distrust in the ECP and disappointment with the Supreme Court's decision, Khosa declared the party's shift to the "people's court," emphasizing their trust in the public over judicial orders.
LAHORE – Pakistani currency remained stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Monday.
On the first day of the week, US dollar was quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
Euro comes down to 306.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357.5 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|306.5
|309.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.5
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|187.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|748.26
|756.26
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.45
|39.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.3
|41.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.99
|36.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2.15
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|914.97
|923.97
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.59
|61.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.03
|177.03
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.16
|27.46
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.83
|738.83
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.29
|77.99
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|328.79
|331.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.02
|8.17
KARACHI – The price of 24 karat gold per tola witnessed a rise of Rs450, reaching Rs217,900, as opposed to its last trading day value of Rs217,450.
Similarly, the cost of 10 grams of 24 karat gold increased by Rs386, reaching Rs186,814 from Rs186,428.
The prices for 10 grams of 22 karat gold also experienced an upward shift, reaching Rs171,246 from Rs170,893, according to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association.
Contrastingly, the prices for silver remained unchanged, with the cost per tola and ten grams remaining steady at Rs2,650 and Rs2,271.94, respectively.
In the international market, the price of gold increased by $7, rising to $2,075 from $2,068, as reported by the Association.
