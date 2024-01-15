ECP completes all arrangements for Elections 2024

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan says it has completed all preparations to hold polling for the National and Provincial assemblies next month.

While talking to PTV, ECP Spokesperson Syed Nadeem Haider urged the general public to exercise their right to vote on polling day -- February 8.

Election symbols have been allocated to the contesting candidates, the spokesman said while adding that and the ECP is set to start the printing of ballot papers.

Haider also stated that Monitoring Cells have been set up at the provincial level as well as at the ECP Secretariat in Islamabad to ensure the implementation of the election Code of Conduct.