< DO NOT MODIFY -->

Search

PakistanTop News

PTI will file review petition against SC verdict on bat, says Gohar Ali Khan

Rules out his party will boycott General Election 2024

Web Desk
09:22 PM | 15 Jan, 2024
PTI will file review petition against SC verdict on bat, says Gohar Ali Khan
Source: File photo

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said on Monday that his party would file a review petition against the Supreme Court’s decision to deprive his party of bat as election symbol. 

Speaking to reporters outside Adiala Jail, Gohar said the PTI would issue the final list of its candidates with their election symbols within the next three days. Conveying PTI founder Imran Khan’s message to the masses, Gohar said people should not panic; they should just secure their vote. 

Gohar said that decision on the candidates for the “pending” constituencies would be taken soon. He said the Supreme Court’s decision to strip the PTI of the bat as election symbol affected the basic rights of 250 million people of Pakistan. He said it was a conspiracy against democracy that succeeded. 

Gohar said the Supreme Court’s verdict has dealt democracy a very severe blow and it would unleash a new era of corruption in the country. He said the PTI would not boycott the General Election 2024 in any circumstances and it would file a review petition against the Supreme Court’s verdict, which deprived the PTI of the election symbol of bat.

He said that a five member bench instead of a three member bench of the Supreme Court should have heard the PTI’s election symbol case and decided if a political party could be deprived of its election symbol before the election. 

The Imran Khan-founded party on Saturday night took a major blow ahead of the February 8 general elections as the top court deprived it of its sought-after electoral symbol in a ruling on the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) petition.

The country's top poll organising authority had assailed the Peshawar High Court’s (PHC) January 10 order, which had provided a relief to the former ruling party by restoring 'bat' as its electoral symbol.

After a day-long hearing, the apex court set aside the PHC's ruling and upheld the December 22 decision of the ECP, that barred the PTI from keeping its electoral symbol for the upcoming polls due to irregularities in their internal polls.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:12 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

Imran Khan slams 'umpire' over 'no ball', rules out electoral ...

08:26 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

PTI withdraws contempt petition against ECP

12:15 AM | 15 Jan, 2024

PTI kicks off election campaign with power show in Karachi after ...

09:05 PM | 14 Jan, 2024

PTI candidates to contest election independently for 22 National ...

11:13 AM | 14 Jan, 2024

SHO among five suspended for raid at PTI leader Gohar Khan’s ...

10:25 AM | 14 Jan, 2024

ECP says army to provide security for ballot papers’ ...

Most viewed

01:21 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

750 Prize Bond Draw Result List 2024

06:12 PM | 14 Jan, 2024

Peshawar Weather Update: KP's capital shivers under the grip of cold ...

11:42 AM | 15 Jan, 2024

Pakistan announces new petrol, diesel prices today; Check latest ...

12:04 PM | 13 Jan, 2024

Islamabad Weather Update: Capital shivers in biting cold as ...

09:27 PM | 13 Jan, 2024

Imran Khan says he doesn't know who has been given PTI ticket and who ...

09:16 AM | 13 Jan, 2024

PTI announces elections candidates from Lahore; Check complete list ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:12 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

Imran Khan slams 'umpire' over 'no ball', rules out electoral alliance with PPP

Horoscope

08:26 AM | 15 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 15th January, 2024

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 15 January 2024

LAHORE – Pakistani currency remained stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Monday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On the first day of the week, US dollar was quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.

Euro comes down to 306.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357.5 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 15 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.9  282.15 
Euro EUR 306.5 309.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.5 360.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 186 187.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 748.26 756.26
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.5 209.5
China Yuan CNY 39.45 39.85
Danish Krone DKK 41.3 41.7
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.99 36.34
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2.15
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 914.97 923.97
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.59 61.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.03 177.03
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.16 27.46
Omani Riyal OMR 730.83 738.83
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.29 77.99
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.77
Swiss Franc CHF 328.79 331.29
Thai Bhat THB 8.02 8.17

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price in Pakistan up by Rs450 per tola

KARACHI – The price of 24 karat gold per tola witnessed a rise of Rs450, reaching Rs217,900, as opposed to its last trading day value of Rs217,450. 

Similarly, the cost of 10 grams of 24 karat gold increased by Rs386, reaching Rs186,814 from Rs186,428. 

The prices for 10 grams of 22 karat gold also experienced an upward shift, reaching Rs171,246 from Rs170,893, according to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association.

Contrastingly, the prices for silver remained unchanged, with the cost per tola and ten grams remaining steady at Rs2,650 and Rs2,271.94, respectively. 

In the international market, the price of gold increased by $7, rising to $2,075 from $2,068, as reported by the Association.

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: