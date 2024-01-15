< DO NOT MODIFY -->

Search

Immigration

Islamabad International Airport records highest ever passenger flow: Details inside

Web Desk
10:15 PM | 15 Jan, 2024
Islamabad International Airport records highest ever passenger flow: Details inside

ISLAMABAD - Despite restrictions on travel and tourism and the prevailing security challenge in the country, the Islamabad International Airport stood out in terms of welcoming passengers.

According to the official figures shared by the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority, the airport saw the highest-ever passenger inflows for the year 2023.

As per the figures, the airport operated 11,000 local flights and helped to manage 1.5 million passengers. On the other hand, the international flight count crossed 20,000 with a total passenger count of 4.5 million.

Collectively, the airport handled 6 million passengers through 31,000 local and international flights combined which is a testament to the efficiency of the airport and the workers managing the opeations.

'The airport's 31,000 flights reflect its busy and active operations, with a diverse range of connections. The increased passenger count also highlights the airport's significance as a major aviation gateway,' PCCA said in the social media post on Monday.

It bears mentioning that the government has already decided to outsource the operations at the Islamabad International Airport for 15 years for which preparations are underway.

According to the Aviation adviser, a Transaction Advisory Services Agreement (TASA) had been signed between the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to outsource the operations of three international airports in Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore.

The successful bidder for Islamabad International Airport will be disclosed after the bidding process is completed and as far as the timeline is concerned, the award of concession for outsourcing is expected to be completed before June 2024.

As far as the services to be outsourced are concerned, the government has clarified that only the operation and management of specific airport components would be outsourced, while critical services such as the Air Traffic Control Tower, Rescue and fire Fighting Services and Air Navigation services would remain under the administrative control of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

10:28 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

VIDEO: Indian pilot assaulted by passenger for delaying flight

11:23 PM | 14 Jan, 2024

Canada exploring to limit international student visas, confirms ...

07:21 PM | 13 Jan, 2024

14 immigrants in refrigerated container arrive in Ireland: Here are ...

11:39 PM | 12 Jan, 2024

Around 300 Afghans fly to Canada from Pakistan: Details inside

03:05 PM | 12 Jan, 2024

US announces online fee payment facility for passports: Details ...

02:24 PM | 12 Jan, 2024

PIA’s fleet expands with induction of A320: Details inside

Immigration

10:38 PM | 14 Jan, 2024

Islam's holiest place in Saudi Arabia likely to be divided into zones

06:55 PM | 13 Jan, 2024

Saudi Arabia launches five new visa types: Check which visa suits you

06:41 PM | 13 Jan, 2024

Pilgrims likely to avail air taxi service as Saudi Arabia ...

11:34 PM | 14 Jan, 2024

Turkey rubbishes rumours of granting residence permits to Afghans

10:51 PM | 14 Jan, 2024

Torkham border shut to Afghan truckers over visa dispute

06:24 PM | 13 Jan, 2024

Saudi Arabia formally begins Hajj operation with comprehensive ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:12 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

Imran Khan slams 'umpire' over 'no ball', rules out electoral alliance with PPP

Horoscope

08:26 AM | 15 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 15th January, 2024

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 15 January 2024

LAHORE – Pakistani currency remained stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Monday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On the first day of the week, US dollar was quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.

Euro comes down to 306.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357.5 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 15 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.9  282.15 
Euro EUR 306.5 309.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.5 360.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 186 187.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 748.26 756.26
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.5 209.5
China Yuan CNY 39.45 39.85
Danish Krone DKK 41.3 41.7
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.99 36.34
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2.15
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 914.97 923.97
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.59 61.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.03 177.03
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.16 27.46
Omani Riyal OMR 730.83 738.83
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.29 77.99
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.77
Swiss Franc CHF 328.79 331.29
Thai Bhat THB 8.02 8.17

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price in Pakistan up by Rs450 per tola

KARACHI – The price of 24 karat gold per tola witnessed a rise of Rs450, reaching Rs217,900, as opposed to its last trading day value of Rs217,450. 

Similarly, the cost of 10 grams of 24 karat gold increased by Rs386, reaching Rs186,814 from Rs186,428. 

The prices for 10 grams of 22 karat gold also experienced an upward shift, reaching Rs171,246 from Rs170,893, according to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association.

Contrastingly, the prices for silver remained unchanged, with the cost per tola and ten grams remaining steady at Rs2,650 and Rs2,271.94, respectively. 

In the international market, the price of gold increased by $7, rising to $2,075 from $2,068, as reported by the Association.

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: