Islamabad International Airport records highest ever passenger flow: Details inside

ISLAMABAD - Despite restrictions on travel and tourism and the prevailing security challenge in the country, the Islamabad International Airport stood out in terms of welcoming passengers.
According to the official figures shared by the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority, the airport saw the highest-ever passenger inflows for the year 2023.
As per the figures, the airport operated 11,000 local flights and helped to manage 1.5 million passengers. On the other hand, the international flight count crossed 20,000 with a total passenger count of 4.5 million.
Collectively, the airport handled 6 million passengers through 31,000 local and international flights combined which is a testament to the efficiency of the airport and the workers managing the opeations.
'The airport's 31,000 flights reflect its busy and active operations, with a diverse range of connections. The increased passenger count also highlights the airport's significance as a major aviation gateway,' PCCA said in the social media post on Monday.
It bears mentioning that the government has already decided to outsource the operations at the Islamabad International Airport for 15 years for which preparations are underway.
According to the Aviation adviser, a Transaction Advisory Services Agreement (TASA) had been signed between the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to outsource the operations of three international airports in Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore.
The successful bidder for Islamabad International Airport will be disclosed after the bidding process is completed and as far as the timeline is concerned, the award of concession for outsourcing is expected to be completed before June 2024.
As far as the services to be outsourced are concerned, the government has clarified that only the operation and management of specific airport components would be outsourced, while critical services such as the Air Traffic Control Tower, Rescue and fire Fighting Services and Air Navigation services would remain under the administrative control of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority.
LAHORE – Pakistani currency remained stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Monday.
On the first day of the week, US dollar was quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
Euro comes down to 306.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357.5 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|306.5
|309.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.5
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|187.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|748.26
|756.26
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.45
|39.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.3
|41.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.99
|36.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2.15
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|914.97
|923.97
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.59
|61.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.03
|177.03
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.16
|27.46
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.83
|738.83
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.29
|77.99
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|328.79
|331.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.02
|8.17
KARACHI – The price of 24 karat gold per tola witnessed a rise of Rs450, reaching Rs217,900, as opposed to its last trading day value of Rs217,450.
Similarly, the cost of 10 grams of 24 karat gold increased by Rs386, reaching Rs186,814 from Rs186,428.
The prices for 10 grams of 22 karat gold also experienced an upward shift, reaching Rs171,246 from Rs170,893, according to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association.
Contrastingly, the prices for silver remained unchanged, with the cost per tola and ten grams remaining steady at Rs2,650 and Rs2,271.94, respectively.
In the international market, the price of gold increased by $7, rising to $2,075 from $2,068, as reported by the Association.
