VIDEO: Indian pilot assaulted by passenger for delaying flight

MUMBAI - In a shocking turn of events at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, an IndiGo flight bound for Goa became the center of attention as a disgruntled passenger physically assaulted the aircraft's pilot.
The incident happened on Sunday during a delay announcement which was also captured and posted online, triggering criticism against the rowdy flyer.
The video depicts a passenger, identified as Sahil Kataria, rushing up to the aircraft's co-captain, Anup Kumar, and physically assaulting him in a fit of anger.
This scene unfolded while Captain Kumar was addressing the passengers regarding the prolonged delay, which had already exceeded 10 hours. The raged flyer could be seen bypassing a food service trolley to land at least one blow on Captain Kumar before being restrained by a fellow passenger on the flight 6E2175.
A passenger punched an Indigo capt in the aircraft as he was making delay announcement. The guy ran up from the last row and punched the new Capt who replaced the previous crew who crossed FDTL. Unbelievable ! @DGCAIndia @MoCA_GoI pic.twitter.com/SkdlpWbaDd— Capt_Ck (@Capt_Ck) January 14, 2024
The delay was attributed to Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms, leading to the replacement of the previous crew.
When the incident happened, IndiGo crew members swiftly intervened, rushing to assist Captain Kumar in the aftermath of the assault.
Shortly after the incident, the flyer was taken into police custody for further investigations. Indigo also shared on social media that they were trying to put the 'unruly' passenger on the 'no-fly list' as laid down in the guidelines.
LAHORE – Pakistani currency remained stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Monday.
On the first day of the week, US dollar was quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
Euro comes down to 306.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357.5 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|306.5
|309.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.5
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|187.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|748.26
|756.26
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.45
|39.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.3
|41.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.99
|36.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2.15
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|914.97
|923.97
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.59
|61.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.03
|177.03
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.16
|27.46
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.83
|738.83
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.29
|77.99
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|328.79
|331.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.02
|8.17
KARACHI – The price of 24 karat gold per tola witnessed a rise of Rs450, reaching Rs217,900, as opposed to its last trading day value of Rs217,450.
Similarly, the cost of 10 grams of 24 karat gold increased by Rs386, reaching Rs186,814 from Rs186,428.
The prices for 10 grams of 22 karat gold also experienced an upward shift, reaching Rs171,246 from Rs170,893, according to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association.
Contrastingly, the prices for silver remained unchanged, with the cost per tola and ten grams remaining steady at Rs2,650 and Rs2,271.94, respectively.
In the international market, the price of gold increased by $7, rising to $2,075 from $2,068, as reported by the Association.
