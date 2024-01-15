< DO NOT MODIFY -->

VIDEO: Indian pilot assaulted by passenger for delaying flight

Web Desk
10:28 PM | 15 Jan, 2024
MUMBAI - In a shocking turn of events at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, an IndiGo flight bound for Goa became the center of attention as a disgruntled passenger physically assaulted the aircraft's pilot.

The incident happened on Sunday during a delay announcement which was also captured and posted online, triggering criticism against the rowdy flyer.

The video depicts a passenger, identified as Sahil Kataria, rushing up to the aircraft's co-captain, Anup Kumar, and physically assaulting him in a fit of anger.

This scene unfolded while Captain Kumar was addressing the passengers regarding the prolonged delay, which had already exceeded 10 hours. The raged flyer could be seen bypassing a food service trolley to land at least one blow on Captain Kumar before being restrained by a fellow passenger on the flight 6E2175.

The delay was attributed to Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms, leading to the replacement of the previous crew.

When the incident happened, IndiGo crew members swiftly intervened, rushing to assist Captain Kumar in the aftermath of the assault.

Shortly after the incident, the flyer was taken into police custody for further investigations. Indigo also shared on social media that they were trying to put the 'unruly' passenger on the 'no-fly list' as laid down in the guidelines.

