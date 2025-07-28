Scan to Pay: QR Codes coming to Electricity, Gas Bills in Cashless Push

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government is working to integrate QR codes and digital payment systems, starting with your electricity, gas, and phone bills.

This transformative decision was finalized in high-level meeting chaired by PM Shehbaz Sharif, with key stakeholders from finance, technology, energy, and infrastructure present. The premier is also set to launch first-ever “Digital Payment Index Pakistan” next month, a milestone initiative designed to drive innovation and track progress in the digital payment landscape.

Soon, every utility bill in Pakistan will feature QR code, allowing citizens to make instant payments through mobile apps and digital wallets — no more standing in long queues or handling cash.

Petrol pumps will also be required to accept digital payments through QR codes, PoS machines, and soft PoS terminals. And yes, and this will become a mandatory condition for operating licenses, per report.

A special task force, led by Secretary of Petroleum, and including top officials from the Power Division, IT Ministry, and Capital Development Authority (CDA), has been given one month to finalize the operational framework.

To accelerate shift, Pakistani government increased the digital subsidy ceiling to Rs 3.5 billion, incentivizing banks to bring more merchants onboard Raast and Merchants will pay no more than a 0.25% transaction fee, with service providers covering any extra cost.