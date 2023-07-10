Search

HBL wins Pakistan’s Best Digital Bank 2023 award

Web Desk 03:26 PM | 10 Jul, 2023
KARACHI - Asiamoney awards HBL the accolade of ‘Best Bank for Digital Solutions Pakistan’ for 2023. The Bank has also won, for the fifth consecutive year the ‘Best Domestic Bank Pakistan’ for 2023.

In the Asiamoney citation for the ‘Best Bank for Digital Solutions Pakistan’, HBL was appreciated for its relentless pursuit of innovation, particularly as a pioneer in providing seamless, secure, and integrated digital platforms.

By working closely with regulators on enhancing security requirements, HBL continues to maintain its leadership position in banking, guiding customers towards a digital-first approach.

Commenting on the achievements, Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO – HBL, said “HBL is honoured to be recognized as ‘Best Bank for Digital Solutions Pakistan’ and ‘Best Domestic Bank Pakistan’.The Bank continues to provide innovative products and solutions to its customers whose banking needs are moving beyond traditional channels. Digital is and will be, at the heart of how HBL strives to serve its customers even better. These wins are a tribute to our millions of customers’ continued trust and confidence in HBL.”

Asiamoney is a global English-language publication focused on business and finance.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

USD to PKR: Rupee remains under pressure against dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on the first working day of the week.

During the early hours of trading on Monday, the local currency suffered a slight decline against the greenback, moving down by 0.05 percent. PKR was being traded at 278.05, with a loss of Rs0.15.

Last week, the embattled rupee registered considerable gain against US dollar in light of a Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Pakistani rupee settled at 277.9 in the interbank while in the open market, it hovered between 279 and 282.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/10-Jul-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-july-10-2023

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 10, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 10, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.4 283.15
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.4
Australian Dollar AUD 195 198
Bahrain Dinar BHD 736.73 744.73
Canadian Dollar CAD 213 216
China Yuan CNY 38.36 38.76
Danish Krone DKK 40.56 40.96
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.53 36.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.38 3.49
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 901.27 910.27
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.42 60.02
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.36 172.36
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.08 26.38
Omani Riyal OMR 719.48 727.48
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.38 77.08
Singapore Dollar SGD 205 207
Swedish Korona SEK 25.52 25.82
Swiss Franc CHF 308.92 311.42
Thai Bhat THB 7.95 8.1

