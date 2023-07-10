HBL wins Pakistan’s Best Digital Bank 2023 award

KARACHI - Asiamoney awards HBL the accolade of ‘Best Bank for Digital Solutions Pakistan’ for 2023. The Bank has also won, for the fifth consecutive year the ‘Best Domestic Bank Pakistan’ for 2023.
In the Asiamoney citation for the ‘Best Bank for Digital Solutions Pakistan’, HBL was appreciated for its relentless pursuit of innovation, particularly as a pioneer in providing seamless, secure, and integrated digital platforms.
By working closely with regulators on enhancing security requirements, HBL continues to maintain its leadership position in banking, guiding customers towards a digital-first approach.
Commenting on the achievements, Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO – HBL, said “HBL is honoured to be recognized as ‘Best Bank for Digital Solutions Pakistan’ and ‘Best Domestic Bank Pakistan’.The Bank continues to provide innovative products and solutions to its customers whose banking needs are moving beyond traditional channels. Digital is and will be, at the heart of how HBL strives to serve its customers even better. These wins are a tribute to our millions of customers’ continued trust and confidence in HBL.”
Asiamoney is a global English-language publication focused on business and finance.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on the first working day of the week.
During the early hours of trading on Monday, the local currency suffered a slight decline against the greenback, moving down by 0.05 percent. PKR was being traded at 278.05, with a loss of Rs0.15.
Last week, the embattled rupee registered considerable gain against US dollar in light of a Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Pakistani rupee settled at 277.9 in the interbank while in the open market, it hovered between 279 and 282.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 10, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|195
|198
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|736.73
|744.73
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|213
|216
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.36
|38.76
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.56
|40.96
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.53
|36.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.38
|3.49
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.27
|910.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.42
|60.02
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.36
|172.36
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.08
|26.38
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|719.48
|727.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.38
|77.08
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|205
|207
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.52
|25.82
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.92
|311.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.95
|8.1
