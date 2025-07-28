Pakistan, Türkiye push for UN-Led peace efforts, Two State Palestine solution

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Türkiye called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and urgent delivery of unhindered humanitarian aid, as humanitarian crisis in the besieged territory continues to worsen.

The appeal was made during telephonic conversation between Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. Both sides strongly condemned Israel’s continued military offensive in Gaza and voiced alarm over deepening humanitarian catastrophe, including acute food shortages, forced displacement, and civilian casualties.

Reaffirming unwavering support for Palestinian cause, Dar and Fidan stressed need for a united international response to end the violence and bring about a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace in the region.

The discussion came as UN hosts high-level conference focused on implementing the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Both Pakistan and Türkiye expressed hope that the event would yield meaningful outcomes for the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state.

At the occasion, Foreign Minister Dar reiterated islamabad’s consistent position on Palestinian issue. “Our stance is clear and principled. We have always stood by the oppressed and called for justice and accountability,” he said.

He underscored Pakistan’s full support for the establishment of an independent and contiguous Palestinian state with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, based on the pre-1967 borders, highlighting upcoming international conference, jointly hosted by France and Saudi Arabia at the United Nations from July 28 to 30, which aims to build consensus on a roadmap toward peace in the region.