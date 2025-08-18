Saima Noor’s dance video goes viral, sparks mixed reactions on social media

Lollywood veteran actress Saima Noor has once again become the talk of social media, this time for a dance video that has gone viral.

The video, circulating on various Instagram pages, shows the actress wearing blue trousers and a light green T-shirt while dancing. The background suggests it was filmed during a movie shoot, though the project’s title has not been confirmed.

One of the hashtags used is “Ishq-e-Lahore”, hinting at Saima’s possible upcoming project. However, no official confirmation has been given by the actress or the production team.

Earlier, Saima’s gym workout video also went viral and was well-received by fans, but the response to this dance clip has been mixed. Some users commented that her age no longer suits dance or bold scenes and that she should focus on quality acting instead.

Meanwhile, her fans praised her beauty, confidence, and continued charm, calling it her true success.