President, Army Chief offer funeral prayers of military officers martyred in Waziristan attack

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan's top civil-military officials including President Asif Zardari and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir, Foreign and Interior Ministers and others offered funeral prayers of military officers martyred in North Waziristan attack.

A deadly group attack on a military post near Pakistan's border with Afghanistan resulted in the martyrdom of seven security force members including two officers.

President Asif Zardari, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, CJCSC Sahir Shamshad Mirza

and other senior officers attended the funeral prayers of officers martyred.

In a statement, ISPR said funeral prayers of Lieutenant Colonel Syed Kashif Ali and Captain Muhammad Ahmad Badar were offered at Chaklala Garrison on Saturday.

Civil-military brass expressed condolences to the family members of the martyrs. After funeral prayers, the bodies of the martyrs were taken to their native areas for burial.

In his statement, President Asif Zardari commended Pakistan Army for upholding the values of faith, unity, and discipline. He highlighted forces' professionalism and loyalty in combating terrorism, noting that its soldiers have shown unwavering dedication to defending the motherland.

President emphasized that the entire nation supports the armed forces, calling these sacrifices as a testament to the brave spirit of forces personnel.