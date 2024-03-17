Sidhu Moosewala's parents welcome second baby boy

Parents of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala are reported to have welcomed their second child, around two years after the death of 295 singer who was gunned down in Indian Punjab in May 2022.
The 58-year-old mother of late singer, Charan Kaur, and Balkaur Singh, lost their only child two years back, but the couple decided for their second child.
Sidhu’s father shared the big news on social media, saying they were blessed with newborn. Singh dropped a picture of baby along with a welcome cake with late singer’s picture in the background.
Reports in Indian media said that his parents underwent IVF treatment abroad last year, hoping to conceive a child.
The singer’s parents decided to kept this development private until the procedure was successful.
Moosewala was murdered on May 29 2022. Later, gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar claimed killing the singer cum rapper, with 25 arrests made so far.
The late singer amassed huge popularity among youth. Some of his songs were released after his death and garnered millions of views.
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US dollar in the open market on March 17, 2024, Sunday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro moves down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound hovers around 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 74.05.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.7
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.55
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.05
|74.50
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.89
|749.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.78
|39.18
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.92
|41.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.69
|36.04
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.8
|917.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.59
|60.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.07
|173.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.67
|26.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.62
|732.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.7
|77.4
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.27
|27.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.8
|318.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.