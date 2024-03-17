Sidhu Moosewala's parents welcome second baby boy

Parents of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala are reported to have welcomed their second child, around two years after the death of 295 singer who was gunned down in Indian Punjab in May 2022.

The 58-year-old mother of late singer, Charan Kaur, and Balkaur Singh, lost their only child two years back, but the couple decided for their second child.

Sidhu’s father shared the big news on social media, saying they were blessed with newborn. Singh dropped a picture of baby along with a welcome cake with late singer’s picture in the background.

Reports in Indian media said that his parents underwent IVF treatment abroad last year, hoping to conceive a child.

The singer’s parents decided to kept this development private until the procedure was successful.

Moosewala was murdered on May 29 2022. Later, gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar claimed killing the singer cum rapper, with 25 arrests made so far.

The late singer amassed huge popularity among youth. Some of his songs were released after his death and garnered millions of views.