Karachi AC Hazim Bangwar shares his two cents on Javed Akhtar's anti-Pakistan remarks

The Assistant Commissioner of North Nazimabad in Karachi — Hazim Bangwar — doesn't go by the rule of sharing unsolicited opinions. Rather, he believes in keeping oneself humble and in check no matter how high one is on the pedestal.

Following the uproar caused by Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar's visit to Lahore on the 7th Faiz Festival where he spoke ill of Pakistan and the honorary party held by Ali Zafar, Pakistanis are fuming, to say the least.

Among the many celebrities who came forward to criticise Akhtar for disrespecting his neighbouring country, Hazim Bangwar is the latest to condemn the Indian poet for his disregard.

The singer-turned-government official recently appeared as a guest on The Mathira Show where the host asked him to opine on the recent melodrama between Pakistanis and Indians on the internet.

Bangwar suggested that he isn't fond of passing comments on controversial topics but rather stays low-key. However, when it comes to his country, there is absolutely no room for any sort of disrespect.

The Haram singer suggested that if somebody is invited to another country, they "should come, enjoy the food, and exit respectfully" instead of causing an uproar.

Moving further on their discussion, the guest revealed that he left his luxurious and privileged life in the UK and USA to come back home and serve his people.

“I’d think that ‘I’m traveling first class in Emirates and here people are struggling to travel in public buses. I’m eating the best food from the best restaurants and here people don’t have anything to eat. 'What am I doing?’ I’d ask myself. I was disconnected from my reality. Somewhere, I felt like I was wasting time and not doing enough,” Bangwar said.

Bangwar recalled his music career and told Mathira that he wrote American Rapper Nicki Minaj’s High School. “I wrote Nicki Minaj’s High School and so, you sell songs. The same song was on her album, it was a single too and the rest is history,” he said.

The 30-year-old government official, upon his return to Pakistan, qualified for the SPSC Examination and secured the spot as a PMS Officer. He is currently serving as Assistant Commissioner of Karachi Central.