Shagufta Ejaz's daughter ties the knot in a beautiful Nikkah ceremony
Congratulations are in order for veteran actress Shagufta Ejaz's daughter who tied the knot in a beautiful daytime Nikkah ceremony recently.
The dreamy daytime festivity oozed grace and panache and the wedding ended was an elegant celebration. The newlyweds dazzled with their stunning white wardrobe trousseau.
Shagufta Ejaz also looked graceful and stunning on her daughter's Nikkah. The newlyweds certainly make a beautiful couple and their enchanting portraits went viral on social media.
Shagufta Ejaz is a senior Pakistani television and film actress associated with the showbiz industry for the last three decades. The Yaariyan star is a mother to four lovely daughters.
