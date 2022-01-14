Minna Tariq ties the knot in a beautiful Nikkah ceremony
Veteran actress Rubina Tariq's daughter Minna Tariq has finally tied the knot in a dreamy Nikkah ceremony and needless to say, the intimate ceremony was breathtaking.
The Ruswai starlet looked exquisite in a heavily embellished silver lehenga with diamond-studded jewels. On the other hand, the groom was dressed in a white shalwar kurta with a beige shawl.
Beaming with happiness, she kept her makeup minimalistic and dewy. The star-studded affair included famous celebrities like Saba Hameed, Behroze Sabzwari, Waseem Abbas and many more.
The newlyweds certainly make a beautiful couple and their stunning portraits went viral on social media.
Earlier this week, Minna kicked off her wedding festivities with a Mayoun ceremony where the mother-daughter duo's adorable pictures stormed the internet.
On the work front, Minna Tariq has worked in various drama serials including popular shows Ruswai and Benaam.
