Minna Tariq ties the knot in a beautiful Nikkah ceremony
Web Desk
02:48 PM | 14 Jan, 2022
Minna Tariq ties the knot in a beautiful Nikkah ceremony
Share

Veteran actress Rubina Tariq's daughter Minna Tariq has finally tied the knot in a dreamy Nikkah ceremony and needless to say, the intimate ceremony was breathtaking.

The Ruswai starlet looked exquisite in a heavily embellished silver lehenga with diamond-studded jewels. On the other hand, the groom was dressed in a white shalwar kurta with a beige shawl.

Beaming with happiness, she kept her makeup minimalistic and dewy. The star-studded affair included famous celebrities like Saba Hameed, Behroze Sabzwari, Waseem Abbas and many more. 

The newlyweds certainly make a beautiful couple and their stunning portraits went viral on social media.

Earlier this week, Minna kicked off her wedding festivities with a Mayoun ceremony where the mother-daughter duo's adorable pictures stormed the internet.

On the work front, Minna Tariq has worked in various drama serials including popular shows Ruswai and Benaam.

Minna Tariq looks stunning on her Mayun ceremony 04:21 PM | 13 Jan, 2022

Veteran actress Rubina Tariq's daughter Minna Tariq is all set to tie the knot and the wedding celebrations have begun ...

More From This Category
Sana Javed’s doppelganger spotted on social ...
03:20 PM | 14 Jan, 2022
Court issues arrest warrants for Meesha Shafi and ...
01:00 PM | 14 Jan, 2022
FBR issues notice to Aima Baig for not paying ...
10:00 AM | 14 Jan, 2022
Zoheb Hassan served contempt notice for Facebook ...
10:30 PM | 13 Jan, 2022
Who is Dr Hasnat Khan and how Lady Diana fell in ...
11:31 PM | 13 Jan, 2022
Kubra Khan spotted having fun while playing a game
06:45 PM | 13 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sana Javed’s doppelganger spotted on social media
03:20 PM | 14 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr