Loki – 'God of Mischief' teams up with time cops in the latest trailer

Marvel fans have much more to look forward to as the studio just dropped the official trailer for Loki, its spinoff limited series starring Tom Hiddleston as the charismatic trickster demigod and (adoptive) brother to Thor.

An enclosing tale about the God of Mischief, the new trailer for the series gives a glimpse at trickster god gets into trouble with the Time Variance Authority and is subsequently made to clean up his mess.

Further, the trailer gives an insight into Owen Wilson’s character alongside Tom Hiddlestone, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant.

Moving forward from the events of Avengers: Endgame, Loki, the next major Marvel Cinematic Universe series coming to Disney+, debuts on June 11th.

After Loki arrives on Disney+, Black Widow will also be available. The first MCU movie will be available in almost two years in theatres.