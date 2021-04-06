Loki – 'God of Mischief' teams up with time cops in the latest trailer
Web Desk
04:27 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
Loki – 'God of Mischief' teams up with time cops in the latest trailer
Share

Marvel fans have much more to look forward to as the studio just dropped the official trailer for Loki, its spinoff limited series starring Tom Hiddleston as the charismatic trickster demigod and (adoptive) brother to Thor. 

An enclosing tale about the God of Mischief, the new trailer for the series gives a glimpse at trickster god gets into trouble with the Time Variance Authority and is subsequently made to clean up his mess.

Further, the trailer gives an insight into Owen Wilson’s character alongside Tom Hiddlestone, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant.

Moving forward from the events of Avengers: Endgame, Loki, the next major Marvel Cinematic Universe series coming to Disney+, debuts on June 11th. 

After Loki arrives on Disney+, Black Widow will also be available. The first MCU movie will be available in almost two years in theatres.

Diana Rigg, star of ‘The Avengers’ and ... 02:00 PM | 11 Sep, 2020

Dame Diana Rigg – a british actress who rose to fame with television shows including Game of Thrones and The ...

More From This Category
Chingariyan — Saba Qamar celebrates her ...
02:09 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
Hassan Ali and wife Samiya blessed with a baby ...
01:48 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
Nora Fatehi sets temperature soaring in red hot ...
11:39 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
Ayesha & Naveed – Another TikTokers couple tie ...
09:44 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
Bold in Blue – Saba Qamar slays in sultry dress ...
09:54 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
Dananeer Mobeen’s new version of ...
06:50 PM | 5 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Loki – 'God of Mischief' teams up with time cops in the latest trailer
04:27 PM | 6 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr