Mehwish Hayat extends birthday wishes to Humayun Saeed

Would it even be a proper birthday wish for your friend if you didn't give them a spot on your grid with pictures of the favourite memories you have with them?

Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat has penned down a sweet birthday note for friend and actor Humayun Saeed as he turns 49.

The Load Wedding star shared a picture of her with Humayun on Instagram and wrote, “Happy Birthday to the country's biggest superstar & a dear friend.”

Talking about her upcoming film with Saeed, Mehwish added, “Your decision ke ”London Nahi Jaunga" was so convincing that none of us have been able to go! Lol.”

“‪Looking forward to finishing the movie very soon InshaAllah . Have a good one! Jeetay rahiye - khush rahiye! @saeedhumayun,” concluded Mehwish.

Humayun Saeed turned 49 on July 27 and was wished by all his fans and friends.

Humayun Saeed and Mehwish Hayat will be starring together in the upcoming film London Nahi Jaunga. The duo have previously worked in films 'Jawani Phir Nahi Ani' and 'Punjab Nahi Jaun Gi.'

