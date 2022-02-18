Zarnish Khan praises Maryam Nawaz's fashion sense
09:20 PM | 18 Feb, 2022
Zarnish Khan praises Maryam Nawaz's fashion sense
PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has surely emerged as a strong player when it comes to style statements. The 48-year-old is always dressed to perfection and have made waves in the fashion vicinity.

Now, the Ishq Zahenaseeb star Zarish Khan is the latest admirer who jumped onto the bandwagon of singing praises of Maryam Nawaz's fashion charisma.

Khan, who cemented her position in the television industry with her acting skills and beautiful looks, complimented the politician over her keen sense of style.

The Sun Yara actor along with former Mayor of Karachi Wasim Akhtar recently participated in the Geo News program Jashan E Cricket.

Among the question and answer session, she revealed was of the viewpoint that no one had a fashion sense like Maryam Nawaz.

On the work front, Zarnish Khan has been praised for her performance in the drama serial Aitebaar co-starring Ali Safina and Syed Jibran.

