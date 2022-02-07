Zarnish Khan receives backlash for viral dance video
Pakistan's gorgeous actress Zarnish Khan is the latest celebrity to face public scrutiny as the moral brigade isn't stopping to troll her for a viral dance video.
The Ishq Zahe Naseeb star's entertaining dance video and stylish wardrobe choices have been subjected to severe backlash.
Turning to her Instagram handle, the 28-year-old actor posted the video where she channels filmy vibes as she sways to the lyrics of the Bollywood number at a recent wedding with her friends.
Dressed up in a stunning green attire, she looks gorgeous as she shares the video with her fans. "Best of December ❤️", she captioned.
Yet, the keyboard warriors flocked to the comment section to express their dislike. Trolls made sarcastic attacks and directed unsolicited opinions towards her along with lambasting her dance skills.
On the work front, Zarnish Khan has been praised for her performance in the drama serial Aitebaar co-starring Ali Safina and Syed Jibran.
