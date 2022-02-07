Pakistani singers mourn the loss of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar
05:15 PM | 7 Feb, 2022
Pakistani singers mourn the loss of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar
Legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar, one of the greatest playback singers in South Asia, breathed her last at the age of 92 in Mumbai on Sunday.

The devastating news of the singer's demise engulfed the entire subcontinent in grief. Prominent politicians, celebrities and singers from all over the globe paid tribute to the celebrated legend.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Atif Aslam, Bilal Maqsood and many more expressed sorrow over Mangeshkar's passing away and condoled her demise.

In a career spanning over seven decades, Mangeshkar sang over 25,000 songs in over 2,000 films in many Indian languages, most commonly Hindi, Marathi and Bengali.

