Hareem Farooq celebrates birthday in style
06:22 PM | 28 May, 2022
Hareem Farooq celebrates birthday in style
Lollywood diva Hareem Farooq recently celebrated her birthday and the beautiful star has been showered with love and best wishes by family and friends.

The Heer Maan Ja actor is undoubtedly one of the beautiful faces in showbiz and in addition to her impeccable acting skills, her loving persona sets her apart from her contemporaries.

Celebrating her birthday, the Janaan producer celebrated her big day with a multi-coloured themed party featuring balloons, flowers and cake. She was surrounded by close friends and family who had a great time.

