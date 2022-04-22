Hareem Farooq and Aagha Ali pair up for an upcoming Eid telefilm
Lollywood diva Hareem Farooq and heartthrob Aagha Ali have paired up for an upcoming Eid telefilm 'Hum Aur Ghum' and needless to say, the fans are loving the fresh on-screen pairing.
While the drama buffs eagerly wait for the telefilm, the director and leading actors are keeping the audience hooked with the BTS pictures that keep them entertained and equally curious.
Directed by Kashif Saleem, the telefilm will be aired on Ary Digital and it has a stellar cast which includes Aagha Ali, Hareem Farooq, Nausheen Shah, Hassan Ahmed and many more talented actors.
