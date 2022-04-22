Pakistani stars join massive PTI power show at Minar-e-Pakistan
Web Desk
05:10 PM | 22 Apr, 2022
Pakistani stars join massive PTI power show at Minar-e-Pakistan
Source: Samina Peerzada / Shaan (Instagram)
Share

The Pakistan Tekreek-e-Insaaf’s massive power show was held at historic Minar-e-Pakistan, Lahore and needless to say, hundreds of citizens and many celebrities were in attendance.

Some of the stars who stepped forward to support the ousted premier were Samina Peerzada,  Annie Khalid, Shaan Shahid and many more.

The enthusiastic PTI supporters joined the protest, donning green and red, the official colours of the political party, in order to lend support to Khan.

The Durr-e-Shehwar star took to Twitter to share a picture of herself and wrote, We are stronger now. The entire country is stating in unison that we are a free and independent nation. We will make our own decisions. Free and fair elections immediately.”

Lollywood superstar Shaan Shahid was also present and he addresses the crowd at the rally. “I spoke my heart for the love I have for my motherland. I’m a Pakistani that stands firm with the only hope for Pakistan Imran Khan.”

Musicians Annie Khalid and veteran actor Khaled Anam also shared videos and pictures on their social media handles along with a hashtag that translates to, “We reject imported government.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Khaled Anam (@khaled_anam)

Moreover, the former PM asked Pakistanis to gear up to start a campaign for "actual independence" and wait for his call to Islamabad.

PTI holds grand power show at Minar-e-Pakistan ... 06:30 PM | 21 Apr, 2022

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is all set to hold a massive rally at the Minar-e-Pakistan tonight as ...

More From This Category
Hareem Farooq and Aagha Ali pair up for an ...
04:38 PM | 22 Apr, 2022
Sadaf Kanwal and Shahroz expecting first child, ...
04:04 PM | 22 Apr, 2022
Namra Shahid looks breathtaking in Mayun ...
03:32 PM | 22 Apr, 2022
Sahiba receives flak from fellow celebrities over ...
06:00 PM | 21 Apr, 2022
Aiman and Minal Khan spotted vacationing with ...
05:00 PM | 21 Apr, 2022
Watch - TikToker Hareem Shah performs Umrah with ...
04:20 PM | 21 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani stars join massive PTI power show at Minar-e-Pakistan
05:10 PM | 22 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr