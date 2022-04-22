Pakistani stars join massive PTI power show at Minar-e-Pakistan

The Pakistan Tekreek-e-Insaaf’s massive power show was held at historic Minar-e-Pakistan, Lahore and needless to say, hundreds of citizens and many celebrities were in attendance.

Some of the stars who stepped forward to support the ousted premier were Samina Peerzada, Annie Khalid, Shaan Shahid and many more.

The enthusiastic PTI supporters joined the protest, donning green and red, the official colours of the political party, in order to lend support to Khan.

The Durr-e-Shehwar star took to Twitter to share a picture of herself and wrote, We are stronger now. The entire country is stating in unison that we are a free and independent nation. We will make our own decisions. Free and fair elections immediately.”

I was there pic.twitter.com/oZ59WYtAdp — Samina Peerzada (@SaminaSays) April 20, 2022

Lollywood superstar Shaan Shahid was also present and he addresses the crowd at the rally. “I spoke my heart for the love I have for my motherland. I’m a Pakistani that stands firm with the only hope for Pakistan Imran Khan.”

I spoke my heart … for the love I have for my motherland . I’m a Pakistani that stands firm with the only hope for Pakistan @ImranKhanPTI #istandwithikforever pic.twitter.com/xT7dV2AG2k — Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) April 20, 2022

Musicians Annie Khalid and veteran actor Khaled Anam also shared videos and pictures on their social media handles along with a hashtag that translates to, “We reject imported government.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khaled Anam (@khaled_anam)

World, are you watching? We reject the foreign conspiracy. It’s Imran Khan or nothing! #امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/22xqlVQXTf — Annie Khalid (@annie_khalid) April 21, 2022

Moreover, the former PM asked Pakistanis to gear up to start a campaign for "actual independence" and wait for his call to Islamabad.