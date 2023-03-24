Behroze Sabzwari and late Qavi Khan among others honoured with civil awards

On March 23, Pakistan's President Dr Arif Alvi awarded civil honours to 135 individuals, both Pakistani citizens and foreign nationals, in recognition of their outstanding achievements and bravery in various fields. The awards ceremony was held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, where the president distributed the honours in ten categories, including Nishan-i-Imtiaz, Tamgha-i-Imtiaz, Hilal-i-Imtiaz, Hilal-i-Quaid-Azam, Sitara-i-Shujaat, Sitara-i-Imtiaz, Presidential Award for Pride of Performance, Tamgha-i-Shujaata, and Tamgha-i-Khidmat.
The event was attended by several dignitaries, including cabinet members, diplomats, and family members of the awardees. Among the recipients of the awards were many notable personalities from the fields of arts, poetry, drama, film, and hosting. Some of the prominent figures who were conferred with the awards include the late Qavi Khan and Behroze Sabzwari.
Dr Arif Alvi awarded the Nishan-i-Imtiaz to Ahmed Ali Chagla for his remarkable contributions to the arts, Sufi Ghulam Tabassum (posthumously) for his exceptional poetry, and the late Muhammad Qavi Khan (posthumously) for his outstanding work in the drama and film industry. The Hilal-i-Imtiaz award was presented to Raees Ahmed and the late Amjad Islam Amjad for their outstanding contributions to the arts.
Moreover, the Sitara-i-Imtiaz award was presented to Behroze Sabzwari and Tariq Mahmood for their remarkable work in the field of art, Fakhar-e-Alam for his exceptional hosting skills, late Saghar Siddiqui (posthumously) for his remarkable poetry, and the late Shama Khalid for her contributions to the field of art.
Actor Shahroz Sabzwari took to Instagram to express his heartfelt congratulations for his father's remarkable achievement. He shared his joy at his father's big win and wrote, "It is a proud moment for all of us to celebrate my father's well-deserved honour from the President of The Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Your family and your country are proud of you, Father."
The late film director and writer Riaz Shahid was awarded the Sitara-i-Imtiaz, a high civil award in Pakistan. His son and popular actor, Shaan Shahid, took to social media to share the great news and express his pride. In his post, the Waar star wrote, "Today is a proud moment for me as my father, Riaz Shahid, has been honoured with the Sitara-i-Imtiaz award. Thank you, Pakistan, for acknowledging the contributions of your own."
Several other individuals were awarded prestigious civil honours during the Pakistan Day ceremony. The Presidential Award for Pride of Performance was conferred upon Anjum Shaheen for her acting, and posthumously to Professor Jahazeb Niaz Khan for his contributions to the arts, as well as Taskeen Zafar and Syed Shamoon Hashmi for their outstanding achievements in the field of art.
Furthermore, the Tamgha-i-Imtiaz was awarded to Rustam Ali Lone, Arif Khan, Nigar Nazar, and many other talented individuals for their exceptional contributions to the arts.
