Anoushay Abbasi channels her inner Barbie

Rising star Anoushay Abbasi is a talented and beautiful Pakistani actress, model and former VJ, who belongs to an artistic family. She made her debut in acting in 2010 in the drama serial Mere Anganai Main.

Despite playing supporting roles in each series, Anoushay has gained immense love and recognition from the audience.

This time around, the Prem Gali actress left her fans awestruck with her sizzling and bold photos that have stormed the internet.

Embracing the Barbie fever with unapologetic style, the sensational Bebasi diva radiates confidence as she strikes a pose in a sizzling hot pink crop top, effortlessly flaunting her luscious waves. "My new name is Barbie," she captioned the post.

On the work front, Abbasi was recently seen in Benaam, Raqs e Bismil, and Prem Gali.