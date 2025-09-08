NAVY DAY – A PLEDGE OF VIGILANCE AND VALOR

Written by: Ali Basit

The seas have always been the lifelines of nations, connecting civilisations, carrying commerce, and shaping the fate of empires. From ancient times to the modern era, maritime power has determined not only a country’s ability to defend its frontiers but also its survival. A Navy is far more than a fleet of ships – it is the silent guardian of coastlines, the shield of harbours, and the protector of sea lines of communication, without which economies plunge and national security is endangered. For Pakistan, situated at the crossroads of the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean, this responsibility rests with its Navy. This force has proven its mettle despite resource constraints and numerical disparity.

Since its inception, Pakistan has inherited meagre naval assets, leaving it vulnerable to a larger and better-equipped adversary. Yet, from these limitations was born a culture of resilience and professionalism that came to define the Pakistan Navy. Its officers and sailors realised that defending the maritime frontier was not merely a military obligation but a sacred trust – to safeguard trade, energy supplies, and coastal security, while denying the enemy any opportunity to impose a sea blockade.

In September 1965, India engaged Pakistan on land, it also sought to exert pressure at sea, attempting to threaten Karachi and coastal installations. But the adversary’s designs did not materialise before Pakistan Navy’s resolve. On the night of 7th September, a small yet determined strike group of Pakistan Navy executed the legendary Operation Dwarka, bombarding radar installations vital to the Indian Air Force. Besides material destruction the psychological and strategic impact was immense. The raid rattled Indian defences, forced its Navy into a defensive posture, and signaled to the world that Pakistan had the will and capability to strike deep into enemy’s waters. Operation Dwarka became a symbol of audacity, cementing Pakistan Navy’s reputation as a force not to be underestimated.

In a war where every service branch was tested, the Navy stood shoulder to shoulder with the Army and Air Force in proving that unity and professionalism outweigh mere numbers. This is why the 8th of September is celebrated each year as Navy Day – a tribute to the sailors who ventured into danger with resolve and returned with honour.

In the decades since, the Pakistan Navy has evolved into a modern and balanced force, equipped with surface combatants, submarines, naval aviation, and specialised units capable of operating across the full spectrum of maritime warfare. This modernisation was not a luxury but a necessity, for Pakistan’s geography ensures that its survival is closely tied to the seas. With over a thousand kilometres of coastline, two major ports including Karachi and Gwadar, and vital sea lines of communication passing through its Exclusive Economic Zone, the defence of Pakistan is inseparable from the strength of its Navy.

This reality came to the forefront once again in the recent Pakistan-India conflict, remembered as Marka-e-Haq. When hostilities escalated and India sought to intrude from the sea, Pakistan Navy stood ready to respond. Its surface fleet and submarines were deployed in a vigilant posture, ensuring that the Indian Navy could not threaten Pakistan’s ports or maritime routes. Deterrence was maintained, and the adversary refrained from venturing near Pakistani waters, conceding strategic space.

Throughout the crisis, Pakistan Navy maintained operational readiness while exercising restraint, managing escalation even as it safeguarded national interests. Its ability to secure the seas ensured that Pakistan’s trade and energy supplies continued uninterrupted, while sending a clear message: the Arabian Sea would not be an arena for enemy adventurism. In Marka-e-Haq, just as in 1965, Pakistan Navy demonstrated that resolve and readiness can deny even a larger adversary any opportunity for miscalculation.

Navy Day is therefore not only a commemoration of past victories but also a recognition of the living spirit of resilience and professionalism that defines Pakistan Navy. It honours the unseen sailors who sail the waters, ensuring every vessel entering Karachi or Gwadar does so safely, every tanker reaches its destination, and the maritime lifelines of the nation remain secure. It pays tribute to the martyrs who laid down their lives at sea and the veterans who carried the torch of courage across decades.

Navy Day is both a remembrance and a pledge: a remembrance of historic nights when ships carried the nation’s pride across enemy waters, and a pledge to remain vigilant, modernise continuously, and uphold the sacred trust of defending Pakistan’s maritime frontier, no matter the odds.