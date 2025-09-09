Pakistan Navy uncovers Hidden Energy Vault in Arabian Sea With China’s support

KARACHI — Huge gas reserves have been discovered beneath Pakistan’s waters during survey carried out by Pakistan Navy with Chinese support.

Ex-Rear Admiral Fawad Amin Baig revealed Pakistan’s seas are “not just rich in minerals but hold a treasure trove of hidden resources.” He admitted, however, that the country still lacks the technology and capacity to extract them.

The survey that vast underwater gas fields are waiting to be tapped. “The need of the hour is to bring in investors who can provide money and technology so Pakistan can finally benefit from this hidden fortune,” he said.

Despite the challenges, the retired admiral struck a confident note: “Alhamdulillah, with our new defense strategy and the support of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), backed by military and political leadership, Pakistan is on its way to becoming an economic powerhouse.”

The revelation comes just months after US President Donald Trump announced that Washington had struck a deal with Islamabad to jointly develop Pakistan’s “vast oil reserves.”

With both Chinese and American partnerships now in play, analysts say Pakistan could be standing at the edge of an energy revolution, if it can overcome the geopolitical storms that follow.