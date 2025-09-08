OLX Nightmare as man kidnapped, beaten for iPhone in Karachi’s Azizabad

KARACHI – It was supposed to be routine online sale, but for Saad Younis, it turned into a nightmare he will never forget, after getting a client from OLX.

The 22-year-old listed his device for sale on OLX, in Karachi. Little did he know, the danger was lurking behind guise of “interested buyers.” The young man was kidnapped and viciously assaulted after trying to sell his device online.

The shocking incident unfolded in Azizabad, District Central, when suspects posing as buyers lured the victim, Saad Younis, into a trap.

According to police, the attackers forced Saad into their car, mercilessly beating him and striking his head with a hammer. Claiming they were taking him to the anti-corruption office, they instead stole his iPhone and fled.

Courtesy: Social Media

In a daring escape, Saad jumped from moving vehicle near Garibabad railway gate despite his severe injuries. He was first treated at a private hospital before being transferred to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Authorities have registered a case at Azizabad police station and are combing through CCTV footage and using technical tools to track the perpetrators.