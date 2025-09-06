‘Kidnapped by Jins’? Lahore Police start probe into Kahna Woman’s disappearance

LAHORE – An investigation team has been formed by Lahore police to trace woman from Kahna, who allegedly disappeared six years ago under mysterious circumstances, with her family claiming she was abducted by jinns.

Reports in local media said missing woman, Fauzia Bibi, mother of two, disappeared in 2019. Since then, her family has claimed that supernatural forces were involved in her disappearance.

After court orders, Lahore cops intensified efforts to locate her. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted, headed by DIG Investigations Lahore Syed Zeeshan Raza. The team also includes senior officers from the Investigation Branch Punjab, Model Town Investigation, Special Branch, Safe City, and Kahna Circle, along with Inspector Zahid Saleem as the investigation in-charge.

The move comes after Chief Justice Lahore High Court, Justice Aalia Neelum, ordered authorities to ensure the woman’s early recovery.

An FIR (No. 1572/2019) under Section 365 (kidnapping) had already been registered at Kahna Police Station, and the SIT has now started examining the case from multiple angles to uncover the truth behind Fauzia Bibi’s disappearance.