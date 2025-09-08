Woman Killed by two sons over Rs50,000 in Lahore’s Kahna

LAHORE – Human remains were discovered few days ago in Kahna have been identified after the shocking murder.

Police confirmed that the woman was murdered by her two sons, Shafiq James and Nabil James. According to police sources, the sons killed their mother after she refused to give them money for drugs.

The body was placed in a rickshaw and dumped near bushy area. A shopping bag was found with cash and electricity bills, which helped the investigation team trace the family’s home.

During interrogation, both sons admitted to the murder. Margret was a domestic helper who used to work in people’s homes, and had saved around Rs50,000. The suspects, reportedly addicted to ice, killed their mother in a fit of rage over her refusal to provide money.

Authorities are continuing efforts to recover evidence and process the case.