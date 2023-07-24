Humaira Ali Chaudhary opens up about her inspiring fitness journey

Humaira Ali Chaudhry is a renowned Pakistani model and actor who has left an indelible mark in the entertainment industry. With an illustrious career spanning six years, she has tirelessly worked to establish herself as a versatile and charismatic figure in the world of modelling and acting.

What sets her apart is not only her striking facial features and perfect height but also her incredible body transformation journey. Before stepping into the realm of modelling, she underwent a remarkable 30kg weight loss, becoming a beacon of inspiration for countless individuals. Her unwavering dedication to fitness and well-being serves as a motivating force for all who aspire to achieve their goals.

Recently, she took to her Instagram to talk about her fitness journey with before and after pictures stating " ???????????????????? ???????????????????????? ???????????????????? ???????????? ???????????????????????????? ????????????????..????✋????

My #BodyTransformation #Journey

From 78Kg to 48Kg ????

It's not a short-term plan its a long-term "Lifestyle Changing Experience"

-It takes 4 weeks to see the body changing..

-8 weeks for ur friends & family..

-and 12 weeks for the rest of the world!

KEEP GOING ????????✌????

So, it’s been almost 3 years I started working out in the gym (in 2019) I gave myself tough goals and worked hard to get them..

It's time, dedication, discipline, hard work, and consistency...It's one of the hardest things I've done in my life. It took me 3 years and half to finally get in the "Right lifestyle" to #Lose30Kg and to feel healthy, light and great in my own skin/body!

No matter what happens in life, growth is in the progress. All I can do is be my best self. If I’m consistently better than I was the previous day, this to me is growth and should be our highest priority in life, If we are getting out of comfort zone each and every day we are growing and becoming the best version of ourselves.

People call it #BodyTransformation and i call it #LifeChangingExperience. It's a baby step it's not good enough yet, bcz I have a long way to go!

..and friends.."We should support each other, use friends, family, and your social media to cheer each other on. motivate each other, share ideas and clap for each other because we all know how hard it is!!"????✌????

Do the things that scare you. The more they said i couldn't the more i knew that i had to!!

Keep going,

Cheers"

Not limiting herself to television, Humaira has also made her mark in the world of cinema. Her appearances as a model in the film Jalaibee and taking on the lead role alongside Ali Hamza and Ali Noor in Aik Tha Badshah showcase her versatility and talent.

Humaira Ali Chaudhry's journey from being a hardworking newcomer to a celebrated model and actor is a testament to her determination and passion for her craft. Her captivating aura and dedication to excellence continue to inspire many, leaving an indomitable impact on the entertainment industry. With her star on the rise, the future holds endless possibilities for this extraordinary talent.