Search

Lifestyle

Humaira Ali Chaudhary opens up about her inspiring fitness journey

Maheen Khawaja 08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2023
Humaira Ali Chaudhary opens up about her inspiring fitness journey
Source: Instagram

Humaira Ali Chaudhry is a renowned Pakistani model and actor who has left an indelible mark in the entertainment industry. With an illustrious career spanning six years, she has tirelessly worked to establish herself as a versatile and charismatic figure in the world of modelling and acting.

What sets her apart is not only her striking facial features and perfect height but also her incredible body transformation journey. Before stepping into the realm of modelling, she underwent a remarkable 30kg weight loss, becoming a beacon of inspiration for countless individuals. Her unwavering dedication to fitness and well-being serves as a motivating force for all who aspire to achieve their goals.

Recently, she took to her Instagram to talk about her fitness journey with before and after pictures stating " ???????????????????? ???????????????????????? ???????????????????? ???????????? ???????????????????????????? ????????????????..????✋????
My #BodyTransformation #Journey
From 78Kg to 48Kg ????
It's not a short-term plan its a long-term "Lifestyle Changing Experience"
-It takes 4 weeks to see the body changing..
-8 weeks for ur friends & family..
-and 12 weeks for the rest of the world!
KEEP GOING ????????✌????
So, it’s been almost 3 years I started working out in the gym (in 2019) I gave myself tough goals and worked hard to get them..
It's time, dedication, discipline, hard work, and consistency...It's one of the hardest things I've done in my life. It took me 3 years and half to finally get in the "Right lifestyle" to #Lose30Kg and to feel healthy, light and great in my own skin/body!

No matter what happens in life, growth is in the progress. All I can do is be my best self. If I’m consistently better than I was the previous day, this to me is growth and should be our highest priority in life, If we are getting out of comfort zone each and every day we are growing and becoming the best version of ourselves.

People call it #BodyTransformation and i call it #LifeChangingExperience. It's a baby step it's not good enough yet, bcz I have a long way to go!

..and friends.."We should support each other, use friends, family, and your social media to cheer each other on. motivate each other, share ideas and clap for each other because we all know how hard it is!!"????✌????

Do the things that scare you. The more they said i couldn't the more i knew that i had to!!
Keep going,
Cheers"

Not limiting herself to television, Humaira has also made her mark in the world of cinema. Her appearances as a model in the film Jalaibee and taking on the lead role alongside Ali Hamza and Ali Noor in Aik Tha Badshah showcase her versatility and talent.

Humaira Ali Chaudhry's journey from being a hardworking newcomer to a celebrated model and actor is a testament to her determination and passion for her craft. Her captivating aura and dedication to excellence continue to inspire many, leaving an indomitable impact on the entertainment industry. With her star on the rise, the future holds endless possibilities for this extraordinary talent.

Humaira Ali Chaudhary sets fitness goals in latest Instagram reel

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Hira Mani playfully serenades her husband in latest Instagram post

08:27 PM | 24 Jul, 2023

Anoushay Abbasi channels her inner Barbie

07:17 PM | 24 Jul, 2023

WATCH – Neelum Muneer dances her heart out at a friend's wedding

04:23 PM | 24 Jul, 2023

Tit for Tat: Indian woman enters Pakistan to marry her lover

10:29 PM | 23 Jul, 2023

Alia Bhatt wants her daughter to become a scientist

07:11 PM | 22 Jul, 2023

Turkish star Gulsim Ali sizzles in latest photos from Maldives 

01:21 PM | 22 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

PIA passes audit of European aviation regulator: Here's what it means ...

08:44 PM | 24 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 24 July 2023

09:02 AM | 24 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 24, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 24, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 289.4 292.65
Euro EUR 319.03 323
UK Pound Sterling GBP 323 326
U.A.E Dirham AED 79 79.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 77 77.75
Australian Dollar AUD 198.5 201
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.45 755.44
Canadian Dollar CAD 221.5 224.5
China Yuan CNY 39.13 39.53
Danish Krone DKK 42.34 42.74
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 2.04
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 917.17 926.17
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.87 62.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.75 178.75
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.95 28.25
Omani Riyal OMR 729.95 737.95
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.21 77.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.5 27.8
Swiss Franc CHF 327.4 329.9
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 24, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,800 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,880.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (24 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Karachi PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Islamabad PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Peshawar PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Quetta PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Sialkot PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Attock PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Gujranwala PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Jehlum PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Multan PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Bahawalpur PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Gujrat PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Nawabshah PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Chakwal PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Hyderabad PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Nowshehra PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Sargodha PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Faisalabad PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Mirpur PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: