Sindh Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 Holidays Notification

KARACHI – Sindh Government has announced Eid-ul-Fitr break across the region. According to a notification issued by the Chief Secretary of Sindh, the much-awaited Eid holidays are confirmed for March 20 and 21, 2026.

Eidul Fitr 2026 holidays

Federal authorities have also joined in on the festive cheer, and issued notification, confirming holidays on March 20 and 21, ensuring the nation can celebrate Eid together in unison.

For the major Islamic festival, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved a Cabinet Division notification stating that all offices working five or six days a week will observe Eid holidays on Friday and Saturday.

As March 22 is a Sunday and March 23 is also a public holiday, government employees will enjoy an extended 4-day festive break—Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.