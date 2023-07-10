Humaira Ali Chaudhary sets fitness goals in latest Instagram reel

Pakistani actress Humaira Ali Chaudhary is so much more than a pretty face and a talented artist. The model-turned-actress is often seen serving fitness goals to her fans throughout social media posts.

Despite her exhaustive schedules, the Sirat-e-Mustaqeem diva never compromises on her health and goes through rigorous workout sessions to maintain her physique.

The fitness freak once again shared a reel on Instagram, showing off her dedication while exercising and advised her fans to have "Strength," "Focus," "Dedication," and "Discipline" while working out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Humaira Ali Chaudhary (@humairaaliofficial)

The Tamasha Ghar famed starlet's fans showered praises upon her for influencing a healthy lifestyle.

On the work front, Ali was seen in Benaam, Laali, Sirat-e-Mustaqeem, Love Vaccine, Chal Dil Meray, Jalaibee and Aik Tha Badshah.