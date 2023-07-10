Search

Humaira Ali Chaudhary sets fitness goals in latest Instagram reel

Noor Fatima 11:45 PM | 10 Jul, 2023
Humaira Ali Chaudhary sets fitness goals in latest Instagram reel
Source: Humaira Ali Chaudhry (Instagram)

Pakistani actress Humaira Ali Chaudhary is so much more than a pretty face and a talented artist. The model-turned-actress is often seen serving fitness goals to her fans throughout social media posts.

Despite her exhaustive schedules, the Sirat-e-Mustaqeem diva never compromises on her health and goes through rigorous workout sessions to maintain her physique.

The fitness freak once again shared a reel on Instagram, showing off her dedication while exercising and advised her fans to have "Strength," "Focus," "Dedication," and "Discipline" while working out.

The Tamasha Ghar famed starlet's fans showered praises upon her for influencing a healthy lifestyle.

On the work front, Ali was seen in Benaam, Laali, Sirat-e-Mustaqeem, Love Vaccine, Chal Dil Meray, Jalaibee and Aik Tha Badshah.

Humaira Ali Chaudhary sets the temperature soaring with skydiving and yoga poses

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

