Benazir Bhutto, Malala Yousafzai honoured by French magazine

Pakistani women are conquering the world! In a recently published list in a renowned French magazine, Marie Claire, two Pakistani women were featured.

According to the publication, they are "the kind of inspirational, powerful heroes who shook up the world as we know it".

These influential women are Pakistan's former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto (late) and Malala Yousafzai, an education rights activist.

The list published in Marie Claire in March featured 60 women, celebrating ladies from different walks of life — women's rights activists, pioneers of racial equality to inventors, scientists, world leaders, etc.

Honouring the former PPP leader, the website wrote, "Bhutto became the first woman prime minister of Pakistan in 1988. After a military coup overthrew her father's government, she inherited the leadership of the Pakistan People's Party.

"She pushed for open elections, and won, just three months after giving birth."

For Malala's achievements, the description read, "Yousafzai survived a gunshot wound to the face by the Taliban, and has since become a spokesperson for human rights, education, and women's rights. In 2014, she was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize."

Other women mentioned in the list include Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep, Gloria Steinem, Jane Austen, Maya Angelou, Queen Elizabeth II and Indira Gandhi.