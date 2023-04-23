Search

Malala Yousafzai becomes the first Pakistani to receive yet another prestigious int’l award

Noor Fatima 02:25 PM | 23 Apr, 2023
Source: Malala Yousafzai (Instagram)

In a first, the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner, Malala Yousafzai, has secured a prestigious honorary fellowship from Oxford University's Linacre College.

This feat makes Yousafzai the first Pakistani to receive the honour, according to the Oxford Pakistan Programme (OPP).

The education activist now hails among the list of renowned figures including Nobel Prize winner Sir Paul Nurse, and the first Speaker of the National Assembly of the Parliament of South Africa Dr Frene Ginwala.

At the ceremony, the 25-year-old Malala Fund co-founder recalled visiting her friends at Linacre College, and prised the influence of the OPP.

Yousafzai said that the OPP's dream became a reality to transform the lives of Pakistani students and serving as a beacon of hope in Pakistan.

Principal Dr. Nick Brown praised Malala's efforts, and noted, “Malala is globally recognised for her extraordinary work in support of women’s education, particularly for those from the least advantaged backgrounds.”

Brown also highlighted that the relationship between Linacre College and the OPP was bolstered by awarding an honorary fellowship to Malala.

Malala's father Ziauddin Yousafzai, also present at the occasion, was elated to watch his daughter break records. "It is a huge honour for my daughter to receive this recognition. I could see the joy on Malala's face when she received the honour, and as a proud father, I am extremely happy for her. I know that she will use this opportunity to further expand her work and collaborate with others to find solutions to the challenges in access to education for girls," he said.

Dr Talha Jamal Pirzada, a Linacre College fellow and co-founder of the OPP, added that the OPP has become a beacon of hope for thousands of Pakistani students aspiring to pursue higher education at top institutions worldwide.

Malala reveals working on her "most personal" memoir

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

