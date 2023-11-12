Janhvi Kapoor’s new bold pictures in saree go viral

Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor delighted fans with stunning look in a revealing saree and the internet is loving the new look of the Mili star.

The daughter of late Bollywood actress Sridevi is loved by millions of fans across boundaries and she is known for her impeccable performances in several commercial projects. Besides her mesmerising work, the 26-year-old is an avid social media user who keeps people entertained.

Amid the festive season, the actor slayed in a stunning purple saree designed by Arpita Mehta. The ethnic outfit garnered everyone's attention at the Diwali party. The purple attire is a fusion of mirrored sequins and hand-embroidered cutdana and the actor coupled it with a matching blouse.

The actor adds her own flamboyance and turns it into an exciting affair. “Very excited about this look because I did my own makeup,” she captioned the post.

Kapoor made her acting debut with the Dhadak movie in 2018 and has appeared in several movies and projects over the years.

She is also known for her fashion sense and has become a style icon for many young women in the Asian nation.