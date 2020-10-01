Dilip Kumar gets emotional over Pakistan's decision of restoring his ancestral home

05:58 PM | 1 Oct, 2020
Dilip Kumar gets emotional over Pakistan's decision of restoring his ancestral home
Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government recently announced that they will be transforming Bollywood star Dilip Kumar’s ancestral residence in Peshawar into a museum.

After hearing this news, the actor took to Twitter and asked his Pakistani fans to share pictures of his ancestral house with him.

"Thank you for sharing this. Requesting all in #Peshawar to share photos of my ancestral house (if you’ve clicked the pic) and tag #DilipKumar,” he wrote.

The ‘Mughal-E-Azam’ star also wrote an emotional note, recalling the childhood memories that he spent there.

"The news that the house where I was born (1922) and where I spent a good part of my childhood in Peshawar’s Qissa Khwani Bazaar, then in undivided India, has sent my mind racing back to memories of happy days spent in the spacious home and its surroundings," he wrote.

"I have memories of the sitting room where the family gathered for high tea in the evenings, the large room where the ladies prayed, the terrace, the bedrooms, everything. I can vividly recall the piggy rides on my grandfather’s back and the scary stories my grandmother cooked up to forbid me from wandering out of the house alone."

Kumar added, "I have lovely memories of Qissa Khwani Bazaar, where I received my first lessons in storytelling, which later provided the impetus to choose meaty stories and scripts for my work.”

Earlier this week, Kumar's wife Saira Banu also lauded Pakistan for making this decision.

