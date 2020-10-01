PM Imran felicitates China on 71st founding anniversary

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has extended heart-felt felicitations to Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on the 71st anniversary of the establishment of the People's Republic of China.

In his congratulatory message on China's National Day on Thursday, he said the birth of New China on 1st October 1949 was a momentous occasion in the annals of history.

He said under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, the Chinese people are set to achieve the centennial goals of building moderately prosperous society and great modern socialist country.

The Prime Minister said that it is a matter of immense satisfaction that Pakistan's bilateral relationship with China has maintained its characteristic momentum, unaffected by the vicissitudes of times.

He said our all-weather strategic cooperative partnership continues to grow from strength-to-strength. Pakistan would continue to support China in pursuit of its core national interests.

Imran Khan said China Pakistan and Economic Corridor is a transformational project and my government has whole-hearted commitment to making it a high-quality demonstration project of BRI.

He said it is heartening to know that China has successfully won the 'People's War' against COVID-19. Our mutual cooperation and joint efforts in the fight against COVID-19 remained exemplary and delivered promising results.

He extended his best wishes for health and happiness of Chinese premier and for the continued progress and prosperity of the people of China.