Mobile Internet Package Prices Jump by 50% in Pakistan; consumers furious

ISLAMABAD – Millions of mobile users across Pakistan have been waking up to the same unsettling reality, as internet packages are suddenly much more expensive. What started as small price adjustments has grown into a full-scale surge, with some plans rising by as much as 50 percent.

Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication officially confirmed what millions of mobile users feared, cellular operators have raised mobile package prices by as much as 50pc during current financial year. The shocking news triggered widespread anger, as consumers struggle with already soaring costs of living.

The ministry slammed claims of 150% surge in monthly tariffs, stating that no package was found to have risen from Rs600 to Rs1,500. However, it admitted that operators have implemented gradual price hikes, ranging from about 20% to a staggering 50%.

Mobile Package price surge

Rs1,500 → Rs1,799 (approx. 20% increase)

Rs999 → Rs1,499 (50% increase)

The response, issued by Federal Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja, blamed the steep increases on relentless macroeconomic pressure weighing heavily on the telecom sector.

The ministry highlighted a brutal reality for consumers, as fuel prices surged by 158% between March 2021 and May 2024, rising from Rs111.9 to Rs288.49 per litre. Inflation soared by 77% during the same period. Rupee plunged 44% against the US dollar, falling from Rs156.02 to Rs278.25. The policy interest rate skyrocketed from 7% to 22%, causing telecom operators to pay far higher financing costs.

Despite these alarming trends, the ministry revealed a troubling truth. Telecom revenue growth averaged only 9% per year over the last five years, while inflation averaged 17%, meaning the sector is actually losing value in real terms.