Major Internet Slowdown ahead in Pakistan this week; full details here

ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis are no strange to slow internet services and outages and you need to be ready for same situation important video call or streaming your favorite show, only to find the internet crawling at a snail’s pace.

Pakistanis might face slow internet on January 15, as a major submarine internet cable, the invisible lifeline connecting the country to the world undergoes urgent maintenance. From browsing to online work, almost every digital activity could slow down for up to eight hours, leaving the nation anxiously waiting for the signal to speed up again.

Internet users are bracing for possible slowdowns and service disruptions on January 15, as critical maintenance is scheduled on a major international submarine internet cable. The internet service provider Nayatel warned that the work will start at 2:00 PM and may last up to eight hours, potentially affecting internet speeds nationwide.

In urgent email to users, the internet service providor stressed that the repair is unavoidable, though the company did not reveal exact location or cause of the cable fault. Users should expect reduced internet performance, which could impact browsing, streaming, online work, and other digital services.

Submarine cables are key for Pakistan’s international data traffic, and any disruption can ripple across the country’s digital infrastructure. This comes just weeks after a major outage on January 1, 2026, which left users frustrated with slow speeds and service interruptions lasting over two days due to a fault in an upstream internet provider.

Pakistan, the country of around 242 million, relies on limited number of submarine cables for global internet access, making maintenance work essential but highly disruptive. During the repair, data will be rerouted through alternative paths, but users may still experience slow connections.

Nayatel and other service providers are urging users to plan ahead, ensuring important online activities are completed before the maintenance window to avoid inconvenience.

With digital life more connected than ever, this maintenance could bring Pakistan’s online world to a crawl for several hours, testing the patience of millions of internet users across the nation.