Latest

Pakistan

Tola Gold Drops to Rs481,862 as Market Closes Week on a Lower Note

By News Desk
5:47 pm | Jan 17, 2026
Pakistan Decides To Lift Ban On Gold Import And Export

Gold prices in Pakistan moved lower on the final trading day of the week, offering brief relief to buyers amid ongoing market fluctuations.

According to the jewellers’ association, the price of one tola of gold declined by Rs600, bringing it down to Rs481,862. The rate of 10 grams of gold also followed the downward trend, falling by Rs515 to settle at Rs413,118.

The decline mirrored movement in the international bullion market, where gold prices slipped by $6 per ounce to reach $4,595. Market analysts attribute the modest drop to global price adjustments and cautious investor sentiment.

Despite the decrease, gold continues to trade at historically high levels, reflecting persistent uncertainty in global economic conditions.

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

Related News

Search now