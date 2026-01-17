Is End of Rs10 Banknote Near in Pakistan amid currency overhaul?

ISLAMABAD – A quiet and major shift is brewing in currency system, and it has caught many by surprise.

The federal cabinet rolled out urgent investigation into fate of Rs10 banknote. A high-level committee, led by finance minister, has been tasked with scrutinizing whether beloved currency note should be completely phased out.

Sources reveal that the committee’s mandate includes deep dive into high production costs of Rs. 10 banknote, raising questions about its financial sustainability. But that’s not all, as the committee will also explore shift: could replacing the banknote with Rs. 10 coin be more cost-effective and practical option for the future?

Once committee concludes its findings, the recommendations will be presented to cabinet, which will decide whether this iconic currency note will survive or be consigned to history. Stay tuned as this developing story unfolds.

The government is set to roll out new series of currency notes. Featuring cutting-edge security features to fight counterfeiting, the new currency notes will showcase Pakistan’s rich heritage, diverse culture, and modern progress.

With designs celebrating iconic landmarks, women’s contributions, and crucial societal issues like climate change, these notes will be a symbol of national pride and social awareness. Issued in denominations of 100, 500, 1000, and 5000 rupees, the new currency will meet global standards of quality and security, signaling Pakistan’s ambitious step into a new era of financial innovation.