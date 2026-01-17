Pak Deputy PM Dar engages EU as Iran Protests, Crackdown raise global concerns

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar strongly pushed for dialogue and diplomacy as the only viable path to defuse the crisis, signaling Islamabad’s concern over the rapidly deteriorating situation.

Dar held high-level telephone conversation with European Union Vice President Kaja Kallas, a contact officially confirmed by Pakistan’s Foreign Office. The call comes at a critical moment, as widespread protests and harsh government crackdowns in Iran have triggered alarm bells across Europe and beyond.

The unrest since snowballed into nationwide anti-government protests, prompting Iranian authorities to respond with force. EU have openly condemned Tehran’s crackdown, warning that the situation poses serious risks to regional stability and civilian safety.

Dar reiterated Pakistan’s firm stance on the importance of continued engagement, dialogue, and diplomatic channels to prevent further escalation. Both Dar and Kallas agreed to stay in close contact as events unfold, underlining the urgency of coordinated international responses.

The discussion also went beyond Iran. Both leaders welcomed the positive momentum in Pakistan–European Union relations and exchanged views on strengthening bilateral cooperation, signaling that diplomatic ties remain resilient despite regional turbulence.

Adding to the gravity of the situation, European Union’s aviation authority issued an advisory on Friday, urging airlines to avoid Iranian airspace due to escalating security concerns.

As tensions rise and international scrutiny intensifies, Pakistan’s call for diplomacy positions it as a key voice urging restraint, at a time when the region stands on edge and the world watches Iran closely.