NEW DELHI — India got embarrassed in May after losing multiple jets to Pakistan, and now New Delhi decided to buy 114 Rafales. Because when you lose a few planes, the best response is to go on a shopping spree and pretend the problem was “not enough jets,” not “getting outplayed.”

Modi governmeny repotedly approved blockbuster plan to purchase and co-produce 114 French Rafale fighter jets, in multi-billions dollar deal. The announcement comes at time when India’s aging fleet is rapidly shrinking, and tensions with Pakistan remain dangerously high.

Defense Procurement Board, led by the ministry’s top bureaucrat and responsible for major weapons purchases, cleared the proposal Friday, according to senior officials who requested anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the negotiations. Officials from Indian Ministry of Defense and the Air Force remained silent, not responding to requests for comment after hours.

This move is being hailed as major boost to India’s air capabilities, as its current fighter fleet, mostly Russian-made, is aging fast. India had previously abandoned a deal to buy 126 Rafales in 2015 after a prolonged dispute over the quality of Indian-manufactured components.

Recent reports said French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to visit India next month, according to Indian media reports, in what could be a high-stakes diplomatic and defense milestone.

Under the new plan, nearly all 114 Rafale jets will be built in India in partnership with French manufacturer Dassault Aviation. This would be a big development for India’s domestic defense industry.

Amid this situation, peoeple are stunned why India is going to buy same jets which caused huge embarassment. Multiple Rafales were shot down by Pakistan during May aerial clash, identifying the jets by serial numbers: BS-001, BS-021, BS-022, BS-027.

Pakistan reportedly used coordinated multi-domain operation, combining air, cyber, and electronic warfare, which dramatically crippled India’s air capabilities during the engagement. India also lost MiG-29 fighters, Su-30 fighters, and Heron UAVs.

Key Aero describes the operation as “unprecedented,” alleging that Pakistan integrated cyberattacks with conventional warfare, disrupting nearly 96% of India’s digital and social networks during the conflict.