Dr. Mubeena Qasim’s ‘Hope’ turns to horror in Child Trafficking Scandal

KARACHI — Dr. Mubeena Qasim, head of the famous humanitarian organization Hope, has been arrested by Pakistani authorities in connection with child trafficking operation.

The humanitarian was celebrated for her charitable work with vulnerable children in Pakistan, but is now at center of a dark controversy as she was accused of trafficking at least two dozen children abroad using fake adoption documents.

FIA carried out the operation along with Anti-Human Trafficking Circle after formal complaint by US Consulate, which raised red flags about suspicious adoptions involving minors allegedly smuggled to America.

It turned out to be trafficking ring, operating under mask of charity. Investigators claim that children were illegally sent overseas under forged paperwork, with Dr. Qasim playing a key role.

The case took dramatic turn when accused’s pre-arrest bail plea was turned down by court, prompting swift action by FIA officials who moved in to detain her. Officials believe this is just tip of iceberg and are now expanding their investigation to track down other possible collaborators.

The arrest sent shockwaves through NGO and donor community, raising questions about how deeply trafficking networks infiltrated charitable organizations.

Authorities also promised zero tolerance, saying those using welfare work as a front for criminal operations will be brought to justice.