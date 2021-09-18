Watch: PIA flight receives water cannon salute in Syria

PIA flight lands in Damascus after 22 years
Web Desk
01:49 PM | 18 Sep, 2021
Watch: PIA flight receives water cannon salute in Syria
Share

ISLAMABAD – A special flight of Pakistan International Airline flight that landed in Syria’s Damascus after more than 2 decades was flanked by two water cannons.

Reports quoting officials cited that Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan and PIA CEO Arshad Malik were also onboard on PK-9501.

The national flag carrier kicked off a special flight operation to the Syrian capital for citizens intending to observe Arbaeen - a Shiite religious observance that occurs forty days after the Day of Ashura.

PIA will operate 12 direct flights for Najaf, two for Baghdad and four for Damascus from Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad airports as Pakistan’s national flag carrier aims is to promote religious tourism and restore relations with Western Asian countries.

Meanwhile, the transport minister while commending the development said that the next step will be to convert these special flights into regularly scheduled flights.

PIA inducts two new Airbus 320 into its fleet 12:07 PM | 14 Sep, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has inducted two new Airbus-320 into its fleet, it emerged on ...

On Tuesday, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) inducted two new Airbus-320 into its fleet. The airline inducted two Airbuses on lease via a tender. One of the Airbuses has reached the country’s federal capital, while another will arrive in a couple of days.

More From This Category
Pakistan initiates dialogue with Taliban for an ...
03:18 PM | 18 Sep, 2021
Sindh announces public holiday on Sept 22 to mark ...
02:33 PM | 18 Sep, 2021
Australia’s tour of Pakistan after 23 years in ...
01:04 PM | 18 Sep, 2021
Karachi man arrested for raping, abducting  ...
12:16 PM | 18 Sep, 2021
PIA to operate chartered flights to UK after ...
11:48 AM | 18 Sep, 2021
New Zealand set to depart today after abandoning ...
11:04 AM | 18 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ahsan Khan proud to become goodwill ambassador for child rights
06:09 PM | 17 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr