PIA inducts two new Airbus 320 into its fleet
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has inducted two new Airbus-320 into its fleet, it emerged on Tuesday.
Reports in local media quoting sources said the national flag carrier has inducted two Airbuses on lease via a tender. One of the Airbuses has reached the country’s federal capital, while another will arrive in a couple of days.
This A320 becomes part of #PIA fleet. Vintage 2017, the plane arrived at #NIIA early morning today. It's part of PIA's fleet replacement program that would provide better & much more comfortable travel experience to our valued customers. pic.twitter.com/Pgz8bgoskE— PIA (@Official_PIA) September 14, 2021
The new airbuses are equipped with all standard level facilities and will replace the old aircraft of the PIA.
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PIA, Air Marshal, Arshad Malik while commenting on the development said the new aircraft aimed at expanding the operations.
Earlier in August, an out-of-service ATR aircraft of PIA had fetched Rs8.3 million at auction. The old plane parked at Gilgit airport was auctioned to a local scrap dealer. The plane’s engine and other parts were sold by weight, officials had said.
First commercial flight of PIA lands in Kabul ... 12:33 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
KABUL – The flight of Pakistan International Airlines has touched down in the Afghan capital on Monday (today), ...
