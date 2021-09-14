Alleged target killer commits suicide in Karachi 'due to fear of arrest'
KARACHI - A man who shot himself dead in the Sindh capital on Tuesday is said to be a target killer.
According to media reports, Shaheen Bihari, an alleged target killer, ended his life reportedly due to the fear of getting caught by the law enforcement.
SSP West Sohai Aziz told the media that the investigation officer found a weapon and a letter written by the deceased on his body. The incident occurred in the vicinity of Mansoor Nagar.
Bihari reportedly said in the letter that he committed suicide due to the fear of the police, which were conducting raids to arrest him. Bihari's accomplice Asif Bhaya was arrested by the law enforcement agencies a few days ago.
Police said that Bihari and his accomplice had shot ASI Akram Khan dead on August 28.
The deceased urged the authorities not to bother his family after his death. However, police are investigating the incident.
Earlier this month, an alleged robber had committed suicide in Gujranwala due to the fear of his arrest. The man shot himself with a pistol during a police raid and ended his life.
