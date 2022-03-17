Sheikh Rasheed suggests PM Imran to impose governor’s rule in Sindh

Rasheed responded after dozens of PTI MNAs found staying in Sindh House in an open show of dissent

07:53 PM | 17 Mar, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed revealed that he suggested Prime Minister Imran Khan to impose governor’s rule in the southeastern region in wake of 'illegal buying and selling of loyalties'.

Rasheed speaking with media personnel after a crucial meeting said that the government was not planning action against Sindh House.

He continued that opposition parties, days after filing a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, now trying to buy the loyalties of disgruntled members.

Pakistan People Party was using Sindh funds to buy PTI MNA, Rasheed said while he called it as a ‘conspiracy against democracy’. He said there is no other option than imposing governor rule in Sindh as the Sindh government is openly violating the Constitution through 'horse-trading'. 

He also quoted past events of governor rule in the South Asian country. Asif Ali Zardari imposed a governor rule in Punjab against Shehbaz Sharif’s government under Article 237 of the Constitution in 2009.

He went on to say that masses were still ‘standing’ with Imran Khan and a sea of people will arrive in the capital on March 27.

Meanwhile, experts suggest that the move is not a viable option for the incumbent setup as the measure needs approval from the Parliament.

